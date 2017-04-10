Mugshots: Spring Break on Bolivar Pen...

Mugshots: Spring Break on Bolivar Peninsula

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Jeremy Lynn Lacombe, 18, of Vidor. Charge: Failure to ID, minor consuming an alcoholic beverage, public intoxicaton, disorderly conduct - indecent exposure, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 20 hr Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Fri Went phart 1
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Apr 10 Jadddeeaa 67
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Apr 7 friend 41
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
Rick Perry Mar 26 Spoiled people 1
News Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi... Mar 22 go 10
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Brazos County was issued at April 14 at 8:33PM CDT

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC