Lavaca River water quality meeting sc...

Lavaca River water quality meeting scheduled 19 minutes ago The Texas ...

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The Texas Water Resources Institute is hosting a meeting at 1:30 p.m. May 4 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Jackson County, 411 N. Wells St. Allen Berthold, an institute research scientist in College Station, said area residents, city and county officials and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend this meeting to give input on strategies to address water quality impairments in the watershed. "The above-tidal portion of the Lavaca River and a portion of Rocky Creek, a tributary of the Lavaca River, are currently designated by the state as impaired because of elevated bacteria concentrations," Berthold said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Apr 19 alex 69
Home fire early morning April 18 2017 Apr 18 GRAMAFARLENE6 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr 14 Went phart 1
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Apr 7 friend 41
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
Rick Perry Mar 26 Spoiled people 1
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,394 • Total comments across all topics: 280,490,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC