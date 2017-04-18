Lavaca River water quality meeting scheduled 19 minutes ago The Texas ...
The Texas Water Resources Institute is hosting a meeting at 1:30 p.m. May 4 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Jackson County, 411 N. Wells St. Allen Berthold, an institute research scientist in College Station, said area residents, city and county officials and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend this meeting to give input on strategies to address water quality impairments in the watershed. "The above-tidal portion of the Lavaca River and a portion of Rocky Creek, a tributary of the Lavaca River, are currently designated by the state as impaired because of elevated bacteria concentrations," Berthold said.
