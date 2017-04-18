Judge orders Auburn to let white nationalist Spencer speak
In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. The Montana-based National Policy Institute, run by Spencer, who popularized the term "alternative right," is among groups of the white nationalist movement with tax-exempt status.
