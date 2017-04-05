House committee backs banning most sex offenders from living on college campuses
Most registered sex offenders would be barred from living on college campuses under a bill unanimously approved by a House committee Wednesday. State Rep. John Raney, R-College Station, lays out his bill HB 355 in the House Higher Education Committee on March 22, 2017.
