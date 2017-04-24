Former A&M quarterback shares insights with new students

Texas A&M star-quarterback Trevor Knight greets an incoming freshman and his family during a dinner event on Monday, April, 24, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. Future Texas A&M students and their families eat dinner during a wecoming event at the IBC Bank on Ruben Torres Boulevard on Monday, April 24, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.