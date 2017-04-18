Explore Austin's East Riverside Neighborhood
Major redevelopment has helped this area shed its reputation as a less-than-desirable place to live. Extending east of Interstate 35 along East Riverside Drive, the neighborhood is known for its access to the Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake, beloved food trucks, ethnic restaurants, strip malls with budget shopping, hip music venues, paddleboard shops, and inexpensive housing.
