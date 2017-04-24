Driver leads police on chase through three counties Read Story Stephen Adams

A 21-year-old Driver from College Station was busted after leading police on a chase through three counties early Monday morning. The pursuit began when a Department of Public Safety trooper tried to stop the man's black 2014 Kia 4-door sedan, which was going north on State Highway 6 in Robertson County around 12 a.m. "Numerous attempts to deploy tire deflation systems by Marlin PD, Riesel PD, McLennan County SO and DPS were finally successful near Loop 340 down from McLennan Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.