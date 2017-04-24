Driver leads police on chase through ...

Driver leads police on chase through three counties Read Story Stephen Adams

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCEN

A 21-year-old Driver from College Station was busted after leading police on a chase through three counties early Monday morning. The pursuit began when a Department of Public Safety trooper tried to stop the man's black 2014 Kia 4-door sedan, which was going north on State Highway 6 in Robertson County around 12 a.m. "Numerous attempts to deploy tire deflation systems by Marlin PD, Riesel PD, McLennan County SO and DPS were finally successful near Loop 340 down from McLennan Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Apr 19 alex 69
Home fire early morning April 18 2017 Apr 18 GRAMAFARLENE6 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr 14 Went phart 1
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Apr 7 friend 41
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
Rick Perry Mar 26 Spoiled people 1
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC