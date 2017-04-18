DPS Seeks to Solve 1981 Murder of Real Estate Agent

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in solving the 1981 murder of Virginia "Ginger" Freeman, 40, in Brazos County, and a reward up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible, if the tip is received before next month's featured case is announced. The Brazos County Crime Stoppers also is offering a reward up to $1,000 associated with this case.

