DPS Seeks to Solve 1981 Murder of Rea...

DPS Seeks to Solve 1981 Murder of Real Estate Agent

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in solving the 1981 murder of Virginia "Ginger" Freeman, 40, in Brazos County, and a reward up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible, if the tip is received before next month's featured case is announced. The Brazos County Crime Stoppers also is offering a reward up to $1,000 associated with this case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) 10 hr alex 69
Home fire early morning April 18 2017 Tue GRAMAFARLENE6 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr 14 Went phart 1
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Apr 7 friend 41
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
Rick Perry Mar 26 Spoiled people 1
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC