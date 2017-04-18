DPS Seeks to Solve 1981 Murder of Real Estate Agent
The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in solving the 1981 murder of Virginia "Ginger" Freeman, 40, in Brazos County, and a reward up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible, if the tip is received before next month's featured case is announced. The Brazos County Crime Stoppers also is offering a reward up to $1,000 associated with this case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|10 hr
|alex
|69
|Home fire early morning April 18 2017
|Tue
|GRAMAFARLENE6
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Apr 7
|friend
|41
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar 26
|Spoiled people
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC