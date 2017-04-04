Critics say lawmakers are trying to license a little jailsa to hold immigrant families

On Wednesday, committees in both legislative chambers will address bills that would allow the Department of Family and Protective Services to license Texas facilities that house unauthorized mothers and children while they await their immigration hearings. At issue is the licensing for the Karnes County Residential Center - which can house up to 3,300 unauthorized immigrant families awaiting immigration hearings - and the South Texas Family Residential Center, which can hold up to 830 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.