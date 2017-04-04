Critics say lawmakers are trying to license a little jailsa to hold immigrant families
On Wednesday, committees in both legislative chambers will address bills that would allow the Department of Family and Protective Services to license Texas facilities that house unauthorized mothers and children while they await their immigration hearings. At issue is the licensing for the Karnes County Residential Center - which can house up to 3,300 unauthorized immigrant families awaiting immigration hearings - and the South Texas Family Residential Center, which can hold up to 830 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|20 hr
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Fri
|Went phart
|1
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Apr 10
|Jadddeeaa
|67
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Apr 7
|friend
|41
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Rick Perry
|Mar 26
|Spoiled people
|1
|Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi...
|Mar 22
|go
|10
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC