Auburn: White nationalist paying rent...

Auburn: White nationalist paying rent, security for speech

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: ABC 33/40

In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. The Internal Revenue Service has revoked the tax-exempt status of the National Policy Institute, a group run by Spencer, for its failure to file tax returns for three consecutive years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 33/40.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 12
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr 14 Went phart 1
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Apr 10 Jadddeeaa 67
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Apr 7 friend 41
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
Rick Perry Mar 26 Spoiled people 1
News Texas A&M's first openly gay student body presi... Mar 22 go 10
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Brazos County was issued at April 16 at 8:14PM CDT

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,350,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC