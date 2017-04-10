Podcast: Who says College Station has 109,857 residents?
Senior Planner Jessica Bullock was born and raised in Boston, attended school in Philadelphia, and experienced an awakening that led her to become a city planner - a fascinating story. Among Jessica's responsibilities: Every month, she calculates College Station's estimated population.
