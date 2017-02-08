Wet weather headed to Texas
Texas can expect some wet weather heading into Valentine's Day and a continuation of a mild winter that has seen some of the warmest winter temperatures since the Dust Bowl. The rain could mean a short-term reprieve for areas that need moisture following the warmest winter months for Texas in decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Jan 24
|Bluehens
|53
|Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06)
|Jan 24
|Lendal
|6
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Jan 19
|Happydayz
|12
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC