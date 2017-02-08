Smaller budget to dictate farm bill debate
As Senate and House Agriculture Committees, farm organizations and support industries begin to think about new farm legislation, they are reminded that the next farm bill will have a smaller budget to work with. Leaders from all major commodity groups throughout Texas and national representatives converged for two days of discussion concerning what is anticipated will be a new farm bill program adopted by Congress in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Jan 24
|Bluehens
|53
|Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06)
|Jan 24
|Lendal
|6
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Jan 19
|Happydayz
|12
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC