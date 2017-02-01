Reddit bans a major alt-right communi...

Reddit bans a major alt-right community - and there might be a very good reason why

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Reddit has banned its " /r/altright " community, one of the most major online gathering places for the so-called alt-right movement. If you try navigating to the "/r/altright" community, you're greeted with the following message: "This subreddit was banned due to a violation of our content policy, specifically, the proliferation of personal and confidential information."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Jan 24 Bluehens 53
News Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06) Jan 24 Lendal 6
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) Jan 19 Happydayz 12
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec '16 Savant 1
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,524,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC