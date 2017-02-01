Reddit bans a major alt-right community - and there might be a very good reason why
Reddit has banned its " /r/altright " community, one of the most major online gathering places for the so-called alt-right movement. If you try navigating to the "/r/altright" community, you're greeted with the following message: "This subreddit was banned due to a violation of our content policy, specifically, the proliferation of personal and confidential information."
