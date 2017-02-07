Quality cotton seed critical for uniform emergence
Decisions cotton farmers make early in the season may make a significant difference in how well the crop performs from emergence through harvest - and it all starts with quality seed, says Dale Mott, Texas AgriLife Extension program specialist at College Station. Speaking at the Ag Technology Conference at Commerce, Texas, he said cotton seed quality affects emergence.
