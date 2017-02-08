New farm bill discussions kick off at Southwest Ag Issues Summit
Doing more with less to fund the next farm bill program was a recurring theme at the recent Southwest Ag Issues Summit in Fort Worth. Leaders from all major commodity groups throughout Texas and national representatives converged for two days of discussion leading up to what is anticipated to be a new farm bill program adopted by Congress in 2018.
