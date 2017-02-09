Donald Galloway awarded the 2017 Regents Fellow Service Award
The award was presented Feb. 8 at the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Galloway is the Chief of Staff for Texas A&M Forest Service and in his nearly three decades of work has helped define the expectations for wildland fire response; the responsibility of the state in a tiered incident response system; and what a state agency can truly be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Jan 24
|Bluehens
|53
|Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06)
|Jan 24
|Lendal
|6
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Jan 19
|Happydayz
|12
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC