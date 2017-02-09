Donald Galloway awarded the 2017 Rege...

Donald Galloway awarded the 2017 Regents Fellow Service Award

The award was presented Feb. 8 at the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Galloway is the Chief of Staff for Texas A&M Forest Service and in his nearly three decades of work has helped define the expectations for wildland fire response; the responsibility of the state in a tiered incident response system; and what a state agency can truly be.

