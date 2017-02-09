Blog: Warrant amnesty can help you save money, avoid jail
Since the City of College Station began our warrant amnesty/warrant roundup program in 2007, we've cleared about 5,500 warrants valued at more than $1.8 million. The twice-yearly amnesty period has proven to be a win for defendants and our court because it's provided a path for people to pay outstanding warrants and avoid jail.
