Barriers to Remote Health Interventions for Type 2 Diabetes: A...
To support self-management, some providers have begun testing remote interventions for monitoring and assisting patients between clinic visits. Although some studies have shown success, there are barriers to widespread adoption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Medical Internet Research.
Comments
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 min
|Citizen
|1,107
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Igotcha
|54
|Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06)
|Jan 24
|Lendal
|6
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Jan 19
|Happydayz
|12
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC