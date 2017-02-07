AgriLife Extension experts: Changes in place for fiscal 2016 tax returns
Although it is unclear what the future will bring, some changes have already been put into law that will affect tax returns filed for fiscal 2016. 'One major change for 2016 is a higher penalty for not having health insurance, which is a fee called the individual shared responsibility payment,' said Nancy Granovsky, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service family economics specialist, College Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Jan 24
|Bluehens
|53
|Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06)
|Jan 24
|Lendal
|6
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Jan 19
|Happydayz
|12
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC