Why It's Not OK to Punch a Neo-Nazi in the Face
Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. Condoning, applauding or giggling over the idea of punching people in the head whose political positions, however abhorrent, we don't agree with is so wrong I am not even sure why it is necessary to talk about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Tue
|Bluehens
|53
|Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06)
|Tue
|Lendal
|6
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Jan 19
|Happydayz
|12
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC