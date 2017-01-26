Why It's Not OK to Punch a Neo-Nazi i...

Why It's Not OK to Punch a Neo-Nazi in the Face

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: The Nation

Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. Condoning, applauding or giggling over the idea of punching people in the head whose political positions, however abhorrent, we don't agree with is so wrong I am not even sure why it is necessary to talk about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr CountryPharts 1,068
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Tue Bluehens 53
News Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06) Tue Lendal 6
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) Jan 19 Happydayz 12
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec '16 Savant 1
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,757 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC