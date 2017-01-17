Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas Richard Spencer, a white nationalist and leader of the alt-right movement , was punched in the face by a protester in Washington D.C. following Trump's inauguration. Spencer was posing for a photograph at the corner of 14th and K Street when a masked person allegedly approached and punched Spencer twice in the face.

