White nationalist Richard Spencer got...

White nationalist Richard Spencer got punched in the face during the protests at Trump's inaugura...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas Richard Spencer, a white nationalist and leader of the alt-right movement , was punched in the face by a protester in Washington D.C. following Trump's inauguration. Spencer was posing for a photograph at the corner of 14th and K Street when a masked person allegedly approached and punched Spencer twice in the face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 17 hr Part McShartz 1,052
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) Thu Happydayz 12
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Jan 18 visiting from cali 51
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec 23 GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec '16 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec '16 Jess 4
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,119,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC