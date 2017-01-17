White nationalist Richard Spencer got punched in the face during the protests at Trump's inaugura...
Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas Richard Spencer, a white nationalist and leader of the alt-right movement , was punched in the face by a protester in Washington D.C. following Trump's inauguration. Spencer was posing for a photograph at the corner of 14th and K Street when a masked person allegedly approached and punched Spencer twice in the face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|Part McShartz
|1,052
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Happydayz
|12
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Jan 18
|visiting from cali
|51
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec 23
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec '16
|Jess
|4
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC