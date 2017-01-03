Valve work to cause traffic changes, water outage near Longmire-FM2818
Replacement of a water valve near the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Longmire Drive will lead to temporary traffic changes and a water shutoff for some customers in the area next week. Water service will be shut off on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. for a limited area along the west side of Texas Avenue between Southwest Parkway and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of College Station.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1,003
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Dec 31
|layshi
|49
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec 23
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec 7
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec '16
|Jess
|4
|are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|DarkAngle
|2
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC