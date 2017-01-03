Valve work to cause traffic changes, ...

Valve work to cause traffic changes, water outage near Longmire-FM2818

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: City of College Station

Replacement of a water valve near the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Longmire Drive will lead to temporary traffic changes and a water shutoff for some customers in the area next week. Water service will be shut off on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. for a limited area along the west side of Texas Avenue between Southwest Parkway and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of College Station.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Anonymous 1,003
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Dec 31 layshi 49
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec 23 GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec 20 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec 7 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec '16 Jess 4
are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15) Nov '16 DarkAngle 2
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Brazos County was issued at January 06 at 3:16PM CST

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,073 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,298

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC