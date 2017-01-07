The white knight': Insider Bob Cowell...

The white knight': Insider Bob Cowell pioneered groundwork for Amarillo initiatives

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Amarillo.com

Cowell, who currently serves as Amarillo's interim city manager, has been seen as the most likely internal candidate for the top position since Jarrett Atkinson resigned more than a year ago. Amarillo hasn't had an outside candidate hired as city manager since John Stiff left for a similar position in Garland in 1963.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) 8 hr j vaughn 9
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Dec 31 layshi 49
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec 23 GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec 20 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec '16 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec '16 Jess 4
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,627 • Total comments across all topics: 277,734,501

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC