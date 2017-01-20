Texas dance troupe swings through Was...

Texas dance troupe swings through Washington for Trump inauguration

The Lil' Wranglers of College Station perform at the 2017 Black Tie And Boots Ball outside Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2017. WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Lil' and Elite Wranglers brought a little bit of Texas to the Inaugural Parade on Friday, performing their signature country swing dances while marching past thousands of spectators.

