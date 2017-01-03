Texas A&M institute sends up - bat signal' for help from Texas landowners
The Texas A&M Institute of Renewable Natural Resources bat research team is asking Texas residents to help document bat species and populations throughout the state. The institute's Bat and Hibernacula Surveys team is conducting surveys statewide to determine the location of wintering bats and their roosts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Defiant1
|1,004
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Dec 31
|layshi
|49
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec 23
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec 7
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec '16
|Jess
|4
|are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|DarkAngle
|2
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC