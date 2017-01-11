Structural Design Lead

Structural Design Lead

The Structural Design Lead adds value by taking ownership of projects, being empathetic and approachable to clients and fellow team members and implementing design that meets our high quality standards. The engineer shall strive to consistently improve the end product and service by engaging and utilizing the strengths of all team members.

