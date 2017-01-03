Sign up for the Red River Crops Confe...

Sign up for the Red River Crops Conference

The fourth annual Red River Crops Conference is set for Jan. 24-25 at the Childress Event Center, 1100 N.W. 7th St."Planning for Success - Crop Production Information Designed for Southwest Oklahoma and the Texas Rolling Plains," will be hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension.The ... (more)

