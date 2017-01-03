Pasture management program set for Fe...

Pasture management program set for Feb. 17 in Overton

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Five Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator continuing education units including one laws and regulations, one integrated pest management and three general will be available. "One advantage to this program is that it provides five CEUs for a half-day course," said Vanessa Corriher-Olson, AgriLife Extension forage specialist in Overton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Dec 31 layshi 49
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec 23 GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec 20 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec 7 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec 6 Jess 4
are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15) Nov '16 DarkAngle 2
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Oct '16 IDK 26
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,921 • Total comments across all topics: 277,606,643

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC