Part of Lincoln Avenue to be closed Tuesday for valve work
Lincoln Avenue will be closed on Tuesday between Tarrow Street and Ashburn Avenue while city crews replace a leaking water valve. The road is expected to be shut down from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Water service also will be turned off to some customers along Lincoln, Tarrow, Avenue B, Vassar Court, and Wellesley Court.
