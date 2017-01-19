O O U...O1O© U Uso O USUOEO3OaO ...

O O U...O1O U Uso O USUOEO3OaO U U Uoe U O O OaO1UOEU'U U...O Uoeo O ...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Al Bawaba

Northwestern University in Qatar has announced the appointment of Pim Thukral as its Chief Operations Officer . Thukral is joining NU-Q from Georgetown's main campus in Washington D.C., where she served as vice president for financial accounting and systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) 7 hr visiting from cali 51
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 20 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) Jan 12 Faith it 11
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec 23 GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec 20 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec '16 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec '16 Jess 4
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC