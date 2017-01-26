Next farm bill 'will do something about cotton'
Cotton should be included as a covered commodity in the next farm bill, and trade remains a critical factor in commodity prices, says Joe Outlaw, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension economist. Joe Outlaw expects cotton to be a covered commodity in the next farm program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.
