New chief selected to lead College St...

New chief selected to lead College Station Fire Department

1 min ago

McMahan is a fifth-generation Texan who comes to College Station from Rural Metro Fire Department in Tucson, Ariz., where he has been fire chief and regional director since 2013. His experience in the firefighting industry spans more than 25 years: In addition to holding associate of applied science degrees in Paramedicine and Fire Science from Pima Community College , McMahan earned a bachelor's degree in Public Safety/Emergency Management and a master's degree in Executive Fire Service Leadership from Grand Canyon University.

