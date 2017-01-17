The College Station Elite and Lil Wranglers and the Crawford High School band have made it to Washington D.C. Thanks to all the support of Central Texas enough money was raised for the band to travel 26 hours by bus and the dance group to charter a plane. The Wranglers, directed by Sharon Toups, landed in D.C. on Tuesday, and the band, directed by Daniel Yguerabide, drove in late Wednesday night.

