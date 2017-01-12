Ben Scogin joins his grandfather, Rep. John Raney, R-College Station, in the pledge during the opening of the 85th Texas Legislative session at the Texas State Capitol on Tuesday in Austin. Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, presides over the opening of the 85th Texas Legislative session in the house chambers at the Texas State Capitol on Tuesday in Austin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.