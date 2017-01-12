Jeb Bush hopes Melania 'steals' Donald's phone
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush on Tuesday half-jokingly recommended that Melania Trump seize husband Donald's phone so that he can focus on his duties as president, not tweeting in response to unfavorable media coverage. The 2016 Republican primary candidate told attendees at the William Waldon Cameron Forum in College Station, Texas, he hopes "Melania steals his phone."
