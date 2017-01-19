George H.W. Bush Explains Why He's Not Attending Donald Trump's Inauguration
Former President George H.W. Bush is interviewed for 'The Presidents' Gatekeepers' project about the White House Chiefs of Staff at the Bush Library, October 24, 2011, in College Station, Texas. George H.W. Bush will not be attending Donald Trump's inauguration , saying it's because of a doctor's recommendation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|15 hr
|visiting from cali
|51
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Jan 12
|Faith it
|11
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec 23
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec '16
|Jess
|4
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC