Former president's breathing tube indicates severe pneumonia
Former President George H.W. Bush has pneumonia and is in intensive care at a Houston hospital where doctors are evaluating him before removing a breathing tube FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2014, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush acknowledges the crowd at his presidential library before his son former President George W. Bush discusses his new book "41: A Portrait of My Father" in College Station, Texas. Former President George H.W. Bush, who has been admitted to a Houston hospital with pneumonia, has used a motorized scooter or a wheelchair in recent years because of vascular parkinsonism, a rare syndrome that mimics Parkinsona TMs disease.
