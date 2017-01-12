Former Florida Gov. Bush unlikely to ...

Former Florida Gov. Bush unlikely to run for office again

Friday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

College Station, Texas a Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, whose bid for the presidency was derailed by businessman and eventual winner Donald Trump, says it's unlikely he'll ever run for office again. Bush, who is spending two weeks at a Texas A&M University teaching a course on the role of governors, said Thursday that he's focused on building up his business again and working with the foundation he created to push for changes in education policy.

