Family: Woman dies saving grandchildr...

Family: Woman dies saving grandchildren in car wreck

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Garcia's family and friends are grieving after losing her Sunday. She had been spending time with her three grandchildren when the accident happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) 1 hr Happydayz 12
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Wed visiting from cali 51
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec 23 GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec 20 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec '16 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec '16 Jess 4
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,052,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC