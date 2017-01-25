Ex-MCC field trip attendees plead gui...

Ex-MCC field trip attendees plead guilty to stealing dinosaur bones

Tuesday

Four former McLennan Community College field trip attendees have pleaded guilty to their roles in stealing 60 pounds of dinosaur bones from a site in southern Utah near Hanksville-Burpee Dinosaur Quarry, according to the Associated Press. In April, authorities said bones were taken in 2015 after five people slipped away from a sanctioned dig and took a dinosaur limb and other fragments that are millions of years old and estimated to be worth more than $2,500.

