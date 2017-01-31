Company's sixth freestanding emergency room to open in Stafford
Houston-based SignatureCare Emergency Center has a network of five 24-hour emergency care facilities staffed by board-certified professionals that can treat adult and pediatric patients. The fifth location recently opened in College Station.
