College Guide Says That Black People ...

College Guide Says That Black People Can't Be Racist

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Daily Caller

Texas A&;M Black Lives Matter supporters listen as white nationalist leader Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute speaks on campus at an event not sanctioned by the school, at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, U.S. December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Spencer Selvidge Haverford, Swarthmore, and Bryn Mawr College published a guide on terms related to "allyship and anti-oppression," reports Campus Reform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Jan 24 Bluehens 53
News Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06) Jan 24 Lendal 6
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) Jan 19 Happydayz 12
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec '16 Savant 1
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,885 • Total comments across all topics: 278,470,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC