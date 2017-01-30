Christian university in North Korea seeks Texas A&M academic help

James Chin-Kyung Kim, president of Pyongyang University of Science & Technology leads a delegation from the only private university in North Korea, as it seeks academic cooperation with Texas A&M University speaks at a meeting in College Station,Texas, U.S., January 30, 2017. The leaders of the only private university in North Korea asked Texas A&M University, known for its agricultural economics and public health programs, for help on Monday in teaching subjects such as how to grow food in a land of chronic shortages.

