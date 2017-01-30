Christian university in North Korea seeks Texas A&M academic help
James Chin-Kyung Kim, president of Pyongyang University of Science & Technology leads a delegation from the only private university in North Korea, as it seeks academic cooperation with Texas A&M University speaks at a meeting in College Station,Texas, U.S., January 30, 2017. The leaders of the only private university in North Korea asked Texas A&M University, known for its agricultural economics and public health programs, for help on Monday in teaching subjects such as how to grow food in a land of chronic shortages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
College Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Jan 24
|Bluehens
|53
|Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06)
|Jan 24
|Lendal
|6
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Jan 19
|Happydayz
|12
|House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11)
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|40
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec '16
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
Find what you want!
Search College Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC