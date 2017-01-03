Chris Edgar Awarded Vice Chancellor's Award in Excellence
Jan. 10, 2017 - COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Dr. Chris Edgar of Texas A&M Forest Service has been awarded the 2016 Vice Chancellor's Award in Excellence for Public Service in Forestry from Texas A&M AgriLife. The award was presented Jan. 9 at the AgriLife Conference on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station.
