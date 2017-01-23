Bush ready to leave intensive care, w...

Bush ready to leave intensive care, wife Barbara goes home

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, speak at a college basketball game in Houston. Barbara Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, while her husband is expected to be moved from the hospital's intensive care unit soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

College Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr TemperaturePharts 1,064
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) 16 hr Bluehens 53
News Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06) 17 hr Lendal 6
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) Jan 19 Happydayz 12
House of Hope/ Madisonville Rehab (May '11) Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 40
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec '16 Savant 1
See all College Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search College Station Forum Now

College Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

College Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

College Station, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,244,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC