Blackcats mixing it up against Cougars

The Blackcats used a mix of offensive and defensive looks Tuesday night to give the visitors from College Station fits, as Mexia took one at home with a 64-52 win over the Cougars. In a packed house, Mexia jumped on the Cougars early behind the shooting of Shemar High, who finished with seven points in the first period as the Blackcats led 17-7.

