Baylor St. Luke's owner lays off 200 workers in Texas
The healthcare organization that owns Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston this week laid off more than 200 employees at its three Texas systems. Catholic Health Initiatives' Texas division announced they have eliminated 346 positions through a combination of layoffs, attrition, and other departures.
