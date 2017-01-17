Austin leads nation in recovery from ...

Austin leads nation in recovery from the recession, says new report

Friday Jan 13 Read more: CultureMap

Just how well have we bounced back from the Great Recession? A new report from WalletHub says that Austin - and a host of other Texas cities - are among the most recovered from the financial crisis of 2008. The financial website compared more than 500 U.S. cities across 18 key economic factors to see how much work needs to be done in the name of recovery.

