Agriculture tells the history of the Rio Grande Valley

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Southwest Farm Press

The Rio Grande Valley has a rich history of agricultural production, including important research for citrus, cotton and vegetable production. As the 1800s rolled into the 1900s, agriculture in the Lower Rio Grande Valley was in the midst of a major makeover, changing from a livestock economy to one of irrigated farming that would eventually fuel unprecedented growth in South Texas.

